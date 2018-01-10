ASKING ALEXANDRIA: i dettagli del nuovo album ‘‘See What's On the Inside’’, ascolta ‘‘Alone Again’’

|
Gli Asking Alexandria pubblicheranno per Better Noise Music il loro nuovo album See What's On the Inside in data 1 ottobre 2021.
A sinistra è possibile vedere la copertina del disco, mentre qui sotto ne è elencata la tracklist:
01 – Intro
02 – Alone Again
03 – Faded Out
04 – Never Gonna Listen
05 – If I Could Erase It
06 – Find Myself
07 – You’ve Made It This Far
08 – See What’s On the Inside
09 – Misery Loves Company
10 – Fame
11 – The Grey
Il primo singolo estratto dal disco, Alone Again, è stato firmato da tutti i cinque membri del gruppo ed è ascoltabile qui sotto: