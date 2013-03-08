ADEMA: tornano con il nuovo singolo ''Ready to Die''

Uno dei primi gruppi nu metal che ho conosciuto: li ascolto dal 2007/2008 e li ho sempre seguiti nonostante i cambi di vocalist e i lunghi anni di silenzio. L'ultima pubblicazione, l'ep topple the giants del 2013, era francamente imbarazzante mentre questo singolo torna ad essere nu metal dopo il cambiamento alternative rock di Planets. Sinceramente non mi ha colpito molto, la voce è un po' fiacca e la strumentale potrebbe spingere di più, in ogni caso per essere la prima canzone nuova dopo 8 anni va bene così.