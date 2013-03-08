ADEMA: tornano con il nuovo singolo ''Ready to Die''

|
La formazione nu metal degli Adema ha annunciato il nuovo album 360 Degrees of Separation, il quale segnerà la prima uscita del nuovo corso della band, a quattordici anni di distanza dall'uscita di Kill the Headlights (2007).
Il disco, di cui non sono ancora stati resi noti i dettagli, è anticipato dal singolo Ready to Die, ascoltabile in basso.
Il brano è stato così commentato da Ryan Shuck, frontman del gruppo:
"I was at a point where I was absolutely ready to die. My system for living was not working anymore. I was crushed by the grief of losing one of my closest friends [Chester Bennington, ndr] to the same demons. I had been suicidal and severely depressed for years, and had no way out. I was in a living hell. The song is in some ways me dealing with myself in the mirror, but I very much think the concept also applies to anyone that is finally ready to break free from their demons, toxic relationships, or situations. There comes a point where you will go to any length to get better."
