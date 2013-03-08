      Privacy Policy
 
ADEMA: tornano con il nuovo singolo ''Ready to Die''
22/08/2021 - 18:33 (54 letture)

Indigo
Domenica 22 Agosto 2021, 18.53.54
1
Uno dei primi gruppi nu metal che ho conosciuto: li ascolto dal 2007/2008 e li ho sempre seguiti nonostante i cambi di vocalist e i lunghi anni di silenzio. L'ultima pubblicazione, l'ep topple the giants del 2013, era francamente imbarazzante mentre questo singolo torna ad essere nu metal dopo il cambiamento alternative rock di Planets. Sinceramente non mi ha colpito molto, la voce è un po' fiacca e la strumentale potrebbe spingere di più, in ogni caso per essere la prima canzone nuova dopo 8 anni va bene così.
ALTRE NOTIZIE
22/08/2021 - 18:33
ADEMA: tornano con il nuovo singolo ''Ready to Die''
10/05/2017 - 00:28
ADEMA: tornano con la formazione originale
08/03/2013 - 21:49
ADEMA: rivelati i dettagli del nuovo album
