EARTHSIDE: tornano con il singolo ''All We Knew and Ever Loved''

|
Gli Earthside, la cui ultima uscita è stata il disco di debutto A Dream in Static del 2015, tornano con della nuova musica: in basso è possibile guardare il video ufficiale dedicato al nuovo singolo All We Knew and Ever Loved, pubblicato tramite Mascot Label Group.
Al brano collabora Baard Kolstad, batterista dei Leprous, che affianca Ben Shanbrom dietro le pelli.
Di seguito le parole del tastierista e compositore Frank Scaramone:
"Humans are the only beings that knowingly destroy themselves. Animals don't have a developed consciousness like we do, or a sense of right or wrong, but 'all we knew and ever loved' will be gone as we keep perpetuating the same poor decision-making as a species - the same societal structures, economic norms, same use of power. Day by day, we're beginning to see very real consequences to these wilful abuses on a scale we don't fully comprehend."