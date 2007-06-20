MOTORHEAD: annunciata la nuova raccolta ‘‘Everything Louder Forever - The Very Best Of’’

|
Il prossimo 29 ottobre 2021 BMG darà alle stampe una nuova raccolta dei Motörhead, intitolata Everything Louder Forever - The Very Best Of.
La collection, disponibile nei formati doppio CD e quadruplo LP, conterrà ben quarantadue tracce. Una versione ridotta, costituita da un doppio LP, ne conterrà invece ventidue. Di seguito le tracklist:
2CD/4LP:
CD1
01. Overkill
02. We Are Motörhead
03. Snaggletooth
04. Rock It
05. Orgasmatron
06. Brotherhood of Man
07. In the Name of Tragedy
08. Bomber
09. Sacrifice
10. The Thousand Names of God
11. Love for Sale
12. Killed by Death
13. I'm So Bad (Baby I Don't Care)
14. Smiling Like a Killer
15. Sharpshooter
16. Queen of the Damned
17. Keys to the Kingdom
18. Cradle to the Grave
19. Lost Johnny
20. The Game
CD2
21. Ace of Spades (40th Anniversary Master)
22. Burner
23. Stone Dead Forever
24. Bad Woman
25. Just Cos You Got the Power
26. Stay Out of Jail
27. No Class
28. I Am the Sword
29. The Chase is Better than the Catch
30. God Save the Queen
31. R.A.M.O.N.E.S. (2006 Version)
32. Iron Fist
33. Rock Out
34. Dirty Love
35. Shine
36. Overnight Sensation
37. On Your Feet or on Your Knees
38. I Ain't No Nice Guy
39. Sucker
40. 1916
41. Choking on Your Screams
42. Motörhead
2LP:
1. Overkill
2. We Are Motorhead
3. Snaggletooth
4. Rock It
5. Iron Fist
6. R.A.M.O.N.E.S.
7. Orgasmatron
8. Burner
9. In the Name of Tragedy
10. Cradle to the Grave
11. On Your Feet or on Your Knees
12. The Game
13. Bomber
14. 1916
15. Killed by Death
16. Just Cos You Got the Power
17. Ace of Spades
18. Rock Out
19. I Am the Sword
20. God Save the Queen
21. Queen of the Damned
22. Motorhead