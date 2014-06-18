BLACK LABEL SOCIETY: a novembre il nuovo ‘‘Doom Crew Inc.’’, ascolta il singolo ‘‘Set You Free’’

|
I Black Label Society pubblicheranno il 26 novembre 2021 il loro undicesimo album in studio, Doom Crew Inc., tramite l’etichetta Entertainment One.
Zakk Wylde, affiancato alle chitarre da Dario Lorina, il bassista John "J.D." DeServio e il batterista Jeff Fabb hanno registrato il disco presso gli studi dello stesso Wylde, i Black Vatican.
Di seguito i titoli delle dodici tracce che compongono l’uscita:
01. Set You Free
02. Destroy & Conquer
03. You Made Me Want to Live
04. Forever and a Day
05. End Of Days
06. Ruins
07. Forsaken
08. Love Reign Down
09. Gospel of Lies
10. Shelter Me
11. Gather All My Sins
12. Farewell Ballad
Il primo singolo estratto dal disco, Set You Free, è ascoltabile qui sotto: