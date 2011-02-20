      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Huw Holding
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

27/08/21
LEPROUS
Aphelion

27/08/21
HOODED MENACE
The Tritonus Bell

27/08/21
SORTILEGE
Phoenix

27/08/21
THE ORDER
Out of Order (EP)

27/08/21
TESSERACT
Portals

27/08/21
OBSCURITY
Skogarmaors

27/08/21
WHITE STONES
Dancing into Oblivion

27/08/21
WORMWITCH
Wolf Hex

27/08/21
SALTATIO MORTIS
Fur Immer Frei (Unsere Zeit Edition)

27/08/21
KAL-EL
Dark Majesty

CONCERTI

28/08/21
ROAD TO LUPPOLO (day one)
PARCO COLONIE PADANE - CREMONA

29/08/21
ROAD TO LUPPOLO (day two)
PARCO COLONIE PADANE - CREMONA

02/09/21
FUROR GALLICO + CASTIGAMATT
Society Plaza Skatepark

06/09/21
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
POLITEAMA GENOVESE - GENOVA

09/09/21
WITHIN TEMPTATION + EVANESCENCE
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

10/09/21
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
GRAN TEATRO GEOX - PADOVA

11/09/21
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
GRAN TEATRO MORATO - BRESCIA

13/09/21
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA (SALA SINOPOLI) - ROMA

14/09/21
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
TEATRO CELEBRAZIONI - BOLOGNA

24/09/21
TRIBULATION + BØLZER + MOLASSESS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
TYGERS OF PAN TANG: Huw Holding è il nuovo bassista
25/08/2021 - 00:28 (35 letture)

RECENSIONI
83
73
70
69
89
81
80
ARTICOLI
10/12/2013
Live Report
TYGERS OF PAN TANG + SIXTY MILES AHEAD
Exenzia Club, Prato (PO), 07/12/2013
11/01/2013
Intervista
TYGERS OF PAN TANG
Le Tigri sono tornate!!
26/12/2011
Intervista
TYGERS OF PAN TANG
Il generale Meille & The Tygers
23/02/2011
Live Report
TYGERS OF PAN TANG + RAIN + DEVIL'S MOJITO
Viper Theatre, Firenze, 20/02/2011
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
25/08/2021 - 00:28
TYGERS OF PAN TANG: Huw Holding è il nuovo bassista
05/01/2021 - 10:26
TYGERS OF PAN TANG: iniziati i lavori per il prossimo EP
15/10/2020 - 19:07
TYGERS OF PAN TANG: Francesco Marras è il nuovo chitarrista
30/09/2020 - 19:37
TYGERS OF PAN TANG: le date di ottobre slittano a marzo 2021
09/07/2020 - 20:42
TYGERS OF PAN TANG: a settembre la ri-edizione di ''Ambush''
23/04/2020 - 16:41
TYGERS OF PAN TANG: Micky Crystal lascia la band
16/04/2020 - 17:05
TYGERS OF PAN TANG: in Italia a ottobre per tre date
15/01/2020 - 19:16
TYGERS OF PAN TANG: in Italia ad aprile per tre show
15/11/2019 - 09:04
TYGERS OF PAN TANG: guarda il video di ''Destiny''
27/09/2019 - 16:14
TYGERS OF PAN TANG: il video di ''White Lines''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
25/08/2021 - 00:27
SKID ROW: il nuovo album è atteso nella primavera 2022
25/08/2021 - 00:26
TETRARCH: il video di ‘‘Stitch Me Up’’ dall’ultimo disco ‘‘Unstable’’
25/08/2021 - 00:25
GROUNDBREAKER: a novembre uscirà ‘‘Soul to Soul’’, ascolta il primo singolo
25/08/2021 - 00:22
THE GRANDMASTER: guarda la clip di ''The Tempest'' dal disco d'esordio
24/08/2021 - 20:08
THE ROLLING STONES: è deceduto il batterista Charlie Watts
24/08/2021 - 17:17
BEAST IN BLACK: ad ottobre il nuovo ''Dark Connection'', una data in Italia
24/08/2021 - 17:09
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE: infortunio per Francesco Paoli, saltano il Road to Luppolo
24/08/2021 - 16:47
RIVERS OF NIHIL: disponibile ''Focus'' dal nuovo album ''The Work''
24/08/2021 - 16:42
VEILBURNER: online il singolo ''Para-Opaque''
24/08/2021 - 16:36
SWALLOW THE SUN: disponibile la versione strumentale della nuova ''Keep Your Heart Safe From Me''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     