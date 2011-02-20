TYGERS OF PAN TANG: Huw Holding è il nuovo bassista

|
I Tyvgers of Pan Tang hanno individuato, dopo una serie di provini, in Huw Holding la figura ideale per ricoprire il ruolo di bassista, lasciato vacante da Gavin Gray lo scorso luglio.
Queste le parole del musicista ex-Blitzkrieg:
"It is such a great honour to play for a band that I stood and worshipped as a kid, all those years back... But most importantly the Tygers aren't a band resting on their laurels and an incredibly strong back catalogue, but they are a band who are continuing to release great exciting music.”