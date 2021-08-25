MATT HARVEY: pubblica a sorpresa il nuovo album strumentale ‘‘Last Son of Krypton’’

|
Il leader di Exhumed e Gruesome, Matt Harvey, ha pubblicato a sorpresa ieri, 26 agosto 2021, il suo nuovo album strumentale Last Son of Krypton tramite l’etichetta Relapse Records.
Come il titolo lascia chiaramente intendere, il disco è ispirato alle vicende del più famoso eroe di casa DC Comics, Superman, anche noto per l’appunto come “L'Ultimo Figlio di Krypton”.
Di seguito le parole del chitarrista:
"I love storytelling and music and it was really exciting to undertake a project that combines those two things. The album was mostly composed during 2020 and ended up being my attempt to combat the omnipresent doom and gloom of the year. Creating the record was a hell of a journey, and I humbly invite you to come along for a ride through my imagination.”
La copertina è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata qui sotto:
1. Last Son of Krypton
2. Earthfall at the Kents' Farm
3. Lex Luthor, Man of Tomorrow
4. So Long, Smallville!
5. Lois Lane and the Daily Planet
6. Brainiac Descends
7.The Fall of Metropolis
8. Fortress of Solitude
9. A City Without Heroes
10. From Crystal Memories of a Dead Planet Comes a Message of Hope
11. Look! Up in the Sky!
12. Worth Fighting For
13. Finale & Reprise
14. Epilogue - The Phantom Zone
L’album è ascoltabile di seguito nella sua interezza: