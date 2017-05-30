ME AND THAT MAN: annunciano il secondo album

|
I Me and that Man, progetto del cantante dei Behemoth Adam "Nergal" Darski, hanno annunciato per il 19 novembre la pubblicazione - tramite Napalm Records - del loro nuovo album New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.2.
Di seguito potete vedere il video di Got Your Tongue, brano che vede la collaborazione di Chris Georgiadis.
Tracklist:
01. Black Hearse Cadillac (w. Hank Von Hell/Anders Odden)
02. Under the Spell (w. Mary Goore)
03. All Hope Has Gone (w. Blaze Bayley/Gary Holt/Jeff Mantas Dunn)
04. Witches Don't Fall in Love (w. Kristoffer Rygg)
05. Losing My Blues (w. Olve Abbath Eikemo/Frank The Baptist/Chris Holmes)
06. Coldest Day in Hell (w. Ralf Gyllenhammar/Douglas Blair)
07. Year of the Snake (w. David Vincent)
08. Blues & Cocaine (w. Michale Graves)
09. Silver Halide Echoes (w. Randy Blythe)
10. Goodbye (w. Alissa White-Gluz/Devin Townsend)
11. Angel of Light (w. Myrkur)
12. Got Your Tongue (w. Chris Georgiadis)