      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Rot of Ages - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

31/08/21
TROVA DE LID
Lira de Dragon

03/09/21
CARNIFEX
Graveside Confessions

03/09/21
THE PICTUREBOOKS
The Major Minor Collcetive

03/09/21
TRNA
Istok

03/09/21
AURI
II - Those We Don`t Speak Of

03/09/21
MYSTERIZER
The Holy War 1095

03/09/21
PORTRAIT
At One with None

03/09/21
ROSELYN
Alive at Zero

03/09/21
BOKASSA
Molotov Rocktail

03/09/21
SOLAR MANTRA
Away

CONCERTI

29/08/21
ROAD TO LUPPOLO (day two)
PARCO COLONIE PADANE - CREMONA

02/09/21
FUROR GALLICO + CASTIGAMATT
Society Plaza Skatepark

06/09/21
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
POLITEAMA GENOVESE - GENOVA

09/09/21
WITHIN TEMPTATION + EVANESCENCE
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

10/09/21
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
GRAN TEATRO GEOX - PADOVA

11/09/21
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
GRAN TEATRO MORATO - BRESCIA

13/09/21
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA (SALA SINOPOLI) - ROMA

14/09/21
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
TEATRO CELEBRAZIONI - BOLOGNA

24/09/21
TRIBULATION + BØLZER + MOLASSESS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

25/09/21
METALITALIA.COM FESTIVAL
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)
ABSCESSION: i dettagli di ''Rot of Ages'' ed il video di ''Theater of Pain''
28/08/2021 - 18:59 (43 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
28/08/2021 - 18:59
ABSCESSION: i dettagli di ''Rot of Ages'' ed il video di ''Theater of Pain''
10/03/2021 - 21:14
ABSCESSION: ecco il primo singolo dal nuovo album ''Rot of Ages''
25/12/2016 - 17:02
ABSCESSION: disponibile il lyric video di un nuovo brano
09/11/2014 - 12:15
ABSCESSION: ecco i dettagli del disco di debutto
ULTIME NOTIZIE
28/08/2021 - 19:29
ATLAS PAIN: online la cover di ''All Star'' degli Smash Mouth
28/08/2021 - 19:25
ENEMY INSIDE: in streaming un nuovo brano
28/08/2021 - 19:21
OBSCURITY: disponibile un altro estratto da ''Skogarmaors''
28/08/2021 - 19:06
DRAGONFORCE: guarda il video di ''Troopers of the Stars''
28/08/2021 - 00:25
DEVOID: online il singolo ''Hands of Salvation'' dal nuovo album
28/08/2021 - 00:19
JEFF SCOTT SOTO: ascolta la nuova versione di ‘‘Coming Home’’ con Deen Castronovo
28/08/2021 - 00:08
PREMIATA FORNERIA MARCONI: a ottobre il nuovo ‘‘Ho Sognato Pecore Elettriche’’, ascolta ''AtmoSpace'
28/08/2021 - 00:06
GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES: guarda la clip ufficiale di ‘‘She’s Heavy Metal’’
28/08/2021 - 00:06
GUS G.: online il video di ‘‘Enigma of Life’’ dal nuovo ''Quantum Leap''
27/08/2021 - 16:33
LEPROUS: diffuso il video di ''Nighttime Disguise'' dal nuovo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     