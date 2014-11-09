ABSCESSION: i dettagli di ''Rot of Ages'' ed il video di ''Theater of Pain''

I death metaller tedesco-svedesi Abscession
hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Transcending Obscurity Records
, il video di Theater of Pain
.
Il brano è presente sul loro nuovo disco, Rot of Ages
, in arrivo il 19 novembre.
Tracklist:01. Rat King Crawl
02. Theater of Pain
03. Dead Man’s Hate
04. Rains of Death
05. Rot of Ages
06. The Final Furnace
07. When The Guillotine Falls
08. War Machine
09. Prometheus Unbound
10. Eta Della Putrefazione
A questo link
è invece possibile ascoltare il primo singolo Rat King Crawls
.