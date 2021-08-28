DEVIL CROSS: debuttano a breve con ''This Mortal Coil'', ecco il primo singolo

|
Tramite il player sottostante è possibile ascoltare Shattered Hopes, brano degli epic metaller americano-canadesi Devil Cross scelto come singolo promozionale del loro disco di esordio This Mortal Coil, in arrivo il 7 dicembre per la Fighter Records.
Tracklist:
01. Shattered Hopes
02. Warrior Deep Inside
03. Dark Spirits
04. Crush Kill
05. Devastation
06. She’s Got the Mark
07. Burn the Witch
08. Slayer of Dragons
09. This Mortal Coil
10. Dig Your Own Grave
11. Shattered Illusion (Detente cover)