DARKWOODS MY BETROTHED: i dettagli del nuovo ‘‘Angel of Carnage Unleashed’’

Il progetto black metal finlandese Darkwoods My Betrothed
, che conta tra i membri fondatori Tuomas Holopainen
, pubblicherà il prossimo 12 novembre 2021 Angel of Carnage Unleashed
tramite Napalm Records
.
L’album sarà ispirato alla Grande guerra del Nord, il conflitto combattuto tra 1700 e 1721 per il controllo del Mar Baltico tra le potenze affacciate su di esso, tra cui la Russia di Pietro I e l’Impero Svedese di Carlo XII di Svezia. Spiega il bassista Teemu Kautonen
:"The lyrics are based on the work of the renowned Finnish historian Teemu Keskisarja. His research inspired us both to carefully embed all lyrics in the appropriate historical context and to bring forth the human dimension by focusing on stories of individual people and how they experienced this perhaps darkest period of Finnish history.”
Di seguito la tracklist, mentre a lato potete vedere la copertina:01. Name the Dead
02. In Evil, Sickness and in Grief
03. Murktide and Midnight Sun
04. You Bitter Source of Sorrow
05. Where We Dwell
06. In Thrall to Ironskull's Heart
07. Massacre
08. Black Fog and Poison Wind
09. Outro
Il primo singolo dell’album, In Evil, Sickness and in Grief
, è ascoltabile qui sotto: