GEMINI SYNDROME: ‘‘Broken Reflection’’ è il nuovo singolo da ''3rd Degree - The Raising''

I Gemini Syndrome
pubblicheranno il loro nuovo disco, 3rd Degree - The Raising
, il prossimo 15 ottobre 2021 tramite Century Media Records
.
Il nuovo singolo promozionale, Broken Reflection
, ascoltabile in basso, è ispirato dal concetto metaforico della "rete di Indra", che riguarda l'interdipendenza di tutti i fenomeni che avvengono nel mondo e nell'universo.
Di seguito le parole del cantante Aaron Nordstrom
:"‘Broken Reflection’ focuses on the concept of Indra’s net. Basically saying that every consciousness is a crystal in a net or web and they all reflect the reflections from all the other crystals. The thing about mirrors is, they don’t always reflect the image back exactly the way it appears. Sometimes the mirror can alter what you’re experiencing versus what’s actually there. ‘Broken Reflection’ is a state of being in a sense. We are all trying to show the best versions of ourselves, but we need to master those versions inside before we can present the perfect image and not have it be confused for something illusory."
I dettagli di 3rd Degree - The Raising
.