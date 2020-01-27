FORDOM: a novembre il debutto con ''Manic Howls'', ascolta un singolo

|
I blackster finlandesi Fordom pubblicheranno il loro album di debutto, Manic Howls, il prossimo 15 novembre 2021 tramite Night in Terrors Records.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
1. Inside the Temple of Bael
2. Destroying the Temple of God
3. The Uprising of Barbatos
4. Rituals Spreading Into the World
5. Fuck the Messiah
6. Confession to Astaroth
7. Lucifer Rises Again
Destroying the Temple of God, il nuovo singolo estratto dal platter, è ascoltabile qui sotto: