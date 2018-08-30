|
Lo storico musicista Alan Parsons ha annunciato il nuovo live album The NeverEnding Show: Live in the Netherlands, la cui pubblicazione è prevista per il 5 novembre tramite Frontiers Music srl nei formati 2CD + DVD o BLU-RAY, 3xLP, Black, 3xLP, Crystal e 3xLP Blue Transparent (Frontiers Webstores Exclusive).
Il live è la registrazione del concerto tenuto al Tivoli di Utrecht.
Qui di seguito è possibile leggere la tracklist e la formazione della band:
CD1
1. One Note Symphony
2. Damned If I Do
3. Don't Answer Me
4. Time
5. Breakdown + The Raven (Medley)
6. I Wouldn't Want To Be Like You
7. Psychobabble
8. Luciferama
CD2
1. Don't Let It Show
2. I Robot
3. Limelight
4. Standing On Higher Ground
5. As Lights Fall
6. I Can't Get There From Here
7. Prime Time
8. Sirius + Eye In The Sky (Medley)
9. Old And Wise
10. (The System Of) Dr. Tarr And Professor Fether
11. Games People Play
12. The Never Ending Show (New Studio Audio Track) Bonus Track
LINE-UP:
Alan Parsons: Lead Vocals, Backup Vocals, Acoustic Guitar, Keyboards
P.J. Olsson: Lead Vocals, Acoustic Guitar, Percussion
Todd Cooper: Vocals, Sax, Recorder, Acoustic Guitar, Percussion
Jeff Kollman: Guitars, Vocals
Tom Brooks: Keyboards, Vocals
Dan Tracey: Guitars, Vocals
Guy Erez: Bass, Vocals
Danny Thompson: Drums, Vocals
Jordan Asher Huffman: Guest Vocals
Inoltre è online il video di Games People Say.