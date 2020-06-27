FEUERSCHWANZ: a dicembre il nuovo album ''Memento Mori''

|
A circa diciotto mesi di distanza dal loro ultimo disco Das Elfte Gebot, e a quattro dal loro live album/DVD Die Letzte Schlacht, i folk metaller tedeschi Feuerschwanz hanno annunciato la pubblicazione del loro nuovo album Memento Mori. La data di pubblicazione è stata fissata al 31 dicembre per la Napalm Records.
Al momento non sono stati resi noti i dettagli - tranne la copertina - ma è possibile leggere le loro dichiarazioni su questa nuova uscita.
“You take nothing with you to your grave, except your coffin... Memento Mori is the direct successor to Die Letzte Schlacht! The world of Hauptmann Feuerschwanz is in flames, overrun by the living dead and scourged by religious zealots... All of this sounds frighteningly real, even in Anno Domini 2021, so it's time to defy the storm once again and celebrate life. Let's live here, let's live now - until death sharpens his knife!”