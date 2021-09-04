THE CATECHISTS: annunciano l'EP ''Faded Away… Rust and Strings'', ascolta il primo singolo

|
Il trio blues rock The Catechists ha annunciato la pubblicazione di un nuovo EP, Faded Away… Rust and Strings, in uscita per Tortonia Records il prossimo 5 novembre 2021.
The Cardinal, frontman e chitarrista della band, commenta:
“Faded Away... Rust And Strings" ha un approccio diverso da quanto fatto fino ad ora. Abbiamo cercato di mantenere il nostro sound ruvido come sempre, ma questa volta con le chitarre acustiche. Blues rock in chiave moderna, cupo e sabbioso come deve essere!”
Di seguito la tracklist:
1. Intro
2. Dry Tears
3. The Song of Revenge
4. They All Blame the Witch
5. Don’t Aim at My Head
6. I Am Here!
Il primo singolo tratto dal disco, The Song of Revenge, è ascoltabile qua sotto: