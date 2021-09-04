SIX SILVER SUN: in autunno il disco di esordio, online il primo singolo

|
I rocker finlandesi Six Silver Sun hanno annunciato per il 22 ottobre la pubblicazione, tramite AOR Heaven, del loro disco di esordio As Archons Fall.
Come primo singolo promozionale è stato scelto il brano To the Unknown.
Tracklist:
01. Lord of the Southern Tower
02. To the Unknown
03. Children of the Stars
04. Fading by Light
05. Sweet Promethean
06. Cosmic Bitter Blues
07. The Stranger
08. Vultures of Nevermore
09. Edge of Forever
10. A Night upon My Shoulders
11. California dreamin` (The Mamas and the Papas cover)