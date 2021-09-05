VENUS SYNDROME: a ottobre uscirà ‘‘Cannibal Star’’, ascolta il singolo ‘‘Sideral Groove’’

|
La band progressive metal franco-brasiliana dei Venus Syndrome si appresta a pubblicare il prossimo 22 ottobre 2021 il secondo album, Cannibal Star, tramite l’etichetta Rockshots Records.
Il compositore e chitarrista Ayman Mokdad ha spiegato il concept che ha ispirato la nuova fatica in studio:
"Humanity will disappear if each one of us, each individual do not contribute to safeguarding it. Art, and particularly music is a healer and can help us reach the target and build something strong for our kids and their kids hopefully.”
La copertina è visibile a sinistra, mentre le tracce che compongono il disco prodotto da Simone Mularoni sono elencate di seguito:
1. Ouverture 2040 (2:41)
2. Dark Side of the Sun (4:07)
3. Sideral Groove (5:33)
4. Sun Inside Me (4:53)
5. Golden Mind (4:37)
6. Empire of the End (4:12)
7. Cannibal Star (3:11)
8. Breaking the Black Stars (4:23)
9. Tunnel of Light (3:31)
10. Like a Monster (4:08)
11. Contaminate Me (4:40)
Il primo singolo, Sideral Groove, è disponibile qui sotto: