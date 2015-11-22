MORGUL BLADE: ''Fell Sorcery Abounds'' uscirà a novembre, disponibile ''A Last Waltz of Gevaudan''

|
Tramite il player sottostante è possibile vedere il video di A Last Waltz of Gevaudan, brano degli heavy metaller statunitensi Morgul Blade scelto come singolo promozionale del loro debutto discografico Fell Sorcery Abounds, in arrivo il 26 novembre per la No Remorse Records.
Tracklist:
01. He Who Sits Upon the Black Throne of Angmar / The Morgul Blade
02. A Last Waltz of Gevaudan
03. In the Grip of the Dark Lord
04. Sons of the Night
05. Oak in the Mist
06. The Five Will Ride at Dawn
07. The Beacons Must Be Lit!
08. Blood Has Been Spilled This Night
09. Fell Sorcery Abound