EPICA: annunciato il nuovo live album ''Ωmega Alive''

Gli olandesi Epica hanno annunciato per il 3 dicembre la pubblicazione, tramite Nuclear Blast Records, del loro nuovo live album Ωmega Alive.
Di seguito è possibile vedere la clip di Unchain Utopia.
Tracklist:
01. Alpha – Anteludium (Omega Alive)
02. Abyss Of Time – Countdown To Singularity – (Omega Alive)
03. The Skeleton Key (Omega Alive)
04. Unchain Utopia (Omega Alive)
05. The Obsessive Devotion (Omega Alive)
06. In All Conscience (Omega Alive)
07. Victims Of Contingency (Omega Alive)
08. Kingdom Of Heaven prt. 1 – A New Age Dawns Part V – (Omega Alive)
09. Kingdom Of Heaven prt. 3 – The Antediluvian Universe (Omega Alive)
10. Rivers – A Capella – (Omega Alive)
11. Once Upon A Nightmare (Omega Alive)
12. Freedom – The Wolves Within – (Omega Alive)
13. Cry for the Moon – The Embrace That Smothers Part IV – (Omega Alive)
14. Beyond the Matrix (Omega Alive)
15. Omega – Sovereign of the Sun Spheres – (Omega Alive)