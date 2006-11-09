MASTODON: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Hushed and Grim'', online la clip di ''Pushing the Tides''

Dopo le prime informazioni
fatte trapelare in rete dalla band, i Mastodon
hanno ufficialmente confermato l'uscita, in data 29 ottobre 2021, del loro nuovo album, Hushed and Grim
, tramite Reprise Records
.
La nuova fatica in studio, prodotta presso i West End Studios
di Atlanta da David Bottrill
, consta di un doppio album comprendente i seguenti brani:01. Pain with an Anchor
02. The Crux
03. Sickle and Peace
04. More than I Could Chew
05. The Beast
06. Skeleton of Splendor
07. Teardrinker
08. Pushing the Tides
09. Peace and Tranquility
10. Dagger
11. Had It All
12. Savage Lands
13. Gobblers of Dregs
14. Eyes of Serpents
15. Gigantium
Il primo singolo estratto dall'album è Pushing the Tides
; Lorenzo Diego Carrera
ha diretto per il brano la clip che potete vedere qui sotto: