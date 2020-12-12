      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco di debutto
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/09/21
VEILBURNER
Lurkers in the Capsule of Skull

17/09/21
APOSTOLICA
Haeretica Ecclesia

17/09/21
KADABRA
Ultra

17/09/21
CARCASS
Torn Arteries

17/09/21
INTERCORE
Dreams for Sale

17/09/21
THE RAVEN AGE
Exile

17/09/21
CRIMINAL
Sacrificio

17/09/21
A DYING PLANET
When the Skies are Grey

17/09/21
THRICE
Horizons/East

17/09/21
MONO
Pirgrimage of the Soul

CONCERTI

11/09/21
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
GRAN TEATRO MORATO - BRESCIA

11/09/21
DEATH OF SUMMER METAL FEST
R'N'R SPORTING CLUB - CONTIGLIANO (RI)

13/09/21
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA (SALA SINOPOLI) - ROMA

14/09/21
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
TEATRO CELEBRAZIONI - BOLOGNA

24/09/21
TRIBULATION + BØLZER + MOLASSESS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

25/09/21
METALITALIA.COM FESTIVAL
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

28/09/21
OPETH + THE VINTAGE CARAVAN
TEATRO DEGLI ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

29/09/21
EVANESCENCE + WITHIN TEMPTATION
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

29/09/21
OPETH + THE VINTAGE CARAVAN
TEATRO ROMANO DI OSTIA ANTICA - ROMA

29/09/21
AMENRA
LINK - BOLOGNA
DES ROCS: il terzo singolo da ''A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place'' è ''Hanging by a Thread''
11/09/2021 - 13:13 (15 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
11/09/2021 - 13:13
DES ROCS: il terzo singolo da ''A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place'' è ''Hanging by a Thread''
09/09/2021 - 10:07
DES ROCS: guarda la clip dal vivo di ''Suicide Romantics''
20/08/2021 - 10:55
DES ROCS: ''Imaginary Friends'' è il secondo singolo da ''A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place''
30/07/2021 - 15:38
DES ROCS: a settembre esce ''A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place'', guarda la clip di ''MMC''
21/05/2021 - 00:20
DES ROCS: guarda il video della versione acustica di ‘‘Maybe, I’’
07/05/2021 - 11:27
DES ROCS: guarda il nuovo video di ‘‘Nothing Personal’’ dall'ultimo EP
30/03/2021 - 17:27
DES ROCS: ascolta la versione acustica di ''Used to the Darkness''
12/03/2021 - 00:30
DES ROCS: online il video ufficiale di ‘‘Pieces’’
24/02/2021 - 00:26
DES ROCS: disponibile la titletrack di ‘‘This is Our Life’’ in versione acustica
12/12/2020 - 00:49
DES ROCS: il nuovo EP ‘‘This is Our Life’’ è ascoltabile in streaming
ULTIME NOTIZIE
11/09/2021 - 12:55
SUFFOCATION: a novembre il live album ''Live in North America'', ascolta ''Funeral Inception''
11/09/2021 - 12:33
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE: la clip del nuovo singolo ''Shatter'' dal settimo album
11/09/2021 - 12:28
COGNOS: online la nuova ''Hierarch'' dal disco d'esordio
10/09/2021 - 21:27
HYPOCRISY: i dettagli del nuovo album e il video del primo singolo
10/09/2021 - 19:15
THE LUCID: il primo singolo della nuova band di David Ellefson
10/09/2021 - 12:08
INFERI: tutto il nuovo album ''Vile Genesis'' in streaming
10/09/2021 - 12:07
HAIL SPIRIT NOIR: ascolta integralmente il nuovo ''Mannequins''
10/09/2021 - 11:59
WORM: i dettagli del nuovo album ''foreverglade'', ascolta un brano
10/09/2021 - 11:56
REPLICANT: tutto il nuovo album ''Malignant Reality'' in streaming
10/09/2021 - 11:16
RECKLESS LOVE: presentano il nuovo singolo ''Outrun'', in Italia per tre date il prossimo marzo
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     