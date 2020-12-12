DES ROCS: il terzo singolo da ''A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place'' è ''Hanging by a Thread''

Il rocker italo-americano Des Rocs
pubblicherà il prossimo 24 settembre 2021 il suo primo full-lenght, A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place
, tramite 300 Entertainment
(qui
i dettagli).
Il cantante ha diffuso attraverso il proprio canale YouTube il terzo singolo estratto dal disco, Hanging by a Thread
, il quale è ascoltabile in fondo alla pagina.
Queste le parole del giovane cantautore a riguardo:"'Hanging by a Thread' is about the lifeline that ties us to shore in dark times. It's one of the most personal songs on my album, and deals with feeling adrift through hard days. This song has a fight and spirit to it that guided me through the journey of making this album. Even though this song poured out in a few minutes, it will forever hold a special place in my heart."