TESTAMENT: Chuck Billy al lavoro sul suo primo album solista

Il cantante dei Testament, Chuck Billy, ha confermato al podcast "Not These Two Fucking Guys" di essere al lavoro sul suo primo album solista.
L'idea, spiega Billy, sarebbe quella di coinvolgere per ogni brano un chitarrista diverso come musicista ospite; attualmente, Mark Morton dei Lamb of God e l'ex-Megadeth Glen Drover dovrebbero aver accordato la loro partecipazione al disco. Altri nomi fatti sono quello di Gary Holt, Stephen Carpenter e Joe Bonamassa, i quali sono in trattative con Billy per la loro apparizione sul disco.
I chitarristi finora nominati dovrebbero partecipare anche in fase di composizione ai brani dell'opera, e la storica voce del combo thrash metal statunitense ha specificato loro di non lavorare ai pezzi avendo in mente quanto fatto da Billy con i Testament:
"I've done anything from Michael Jackson to Christmas songs. And every time people hear it, they go, 'Man, that's kind of cool.' And I was thinking about it — it's fun to do, and it's challenging and different. So when I think of a solo record, I want it to be different — I want every song to kind of have its own personality and stand on their own. So that was kind of my goal. If I do a solo record — maybe I'll do a few, but if I do one solo record, I want it to really be something that's challenging to me, different for me and different from [people's] expectations, when somebody puts it on, [but] that they'll enjoy it still.
[...] So I've been telling 'Just start writing. Put the song together for me. But don't think metal. Don't think Testament. Don't think the bands you're in. Just write something cool that's got a vibe. And give it to me. Let me do my thing on it.”
Restiamo in attesa di conoscere ulteriori informazioni.