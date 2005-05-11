      Privacy Policy
 
Chuck Billy
Chuck Billy
TESTAMENT: Chuck Billy al lavoro sul suo primo album solista
12/09/2021 - 12:20 (200 letture)

Vitadathrasher
Domenica 12 Settembre 2021, 22.28.50
2
Sono solo curioso di sentire se canta come nei testapeterson, o con il timbro naturale.
Dark_Nebula
Domenica 12 Settembre 2021, 14.33.17
1
In bocca al lupo Billy!
09/12/2017
Live Report
TESTAMENT + ANNIHILATOR + DEATH ANGEL
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), 1/12/2017
03/08/2016
Live Report
TESTAMENT + GUESTS
Circolo Magnolia, Milano (MI), 30/07/2016
21/03/2013
Live Report
TESTAMENT + DEW-SCENTED + BLEED FROM WITHIN
Tempo Rock, Gualtieri (RE), 16/03/2013
27/10/2012
Articolo
TESTAMENT VS OVERKILL
A colpi di Thrash!!!
17/06/2012
Intervista
TESTAMENT
Radici oscure per una carriera brillante
07/08/2011
Articolo
TESTAMENT
La biografia
14/06/2005
Live Report
TESTAMENT
Rolling Stone, Milano, 11/05/2005
 
