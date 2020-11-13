CATALYST CRIME: in arrivo a ottobre l'album omonimo, ecco ''Condemn Me to Chaos''

|
I Catalyst Crime hanno annunciato per il 22 ottobre la pubblicazione, tramite Massacre Records, del loro omonimo disco di esordio.
Come primo singolo è stato scelto il brano Condemn Me to Chaos.
Tracklist:
01. With Only The Sun As My Witness (Intro)
02. Projection Of My Mind
03. Condemn Me To Chaos
04. Mother Dearest
05. Twice Upon A Time
06. Cognitive Dissonance (w. Jake E)
07. Break Even
08. Chasing The Ghost
09. Nowhere Near Dead Yet
10. Without Anesthesia
11. Not Even Once
12. One And Counting (Outro)