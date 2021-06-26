BARNABAS SKY: i dettagli di ''Inspirations'' ed un primo brano

|
Gli hard-rocker tedeschi Barnabas Sky hanno annunciato per il 19 novembre la pubblicazione, tramite Pride & Joy Music, del loro disco di esordio Inspirations.
Come primo singolo promozionale è stato scelto il brano In My Mind, che vede la partecipazione di Danny Martinez (Guild of Ages).
Tracklist:
01. Legends Rise (w. Danny Vaughn)
02. What Lies Beneath (w. Zak Stevens)
03. In My Mind (w. Danny Martinez Jr.)
04. Yesterday’s Gone (w. Rob Rock)
05. Till The End Of Time (w. Jesse Damon/Paul Sabu)
06. Say Farewell To Darker Days (w. Danny Vaughn)
07. Breathe Again (w. Danny Martinez Jr.)
08. The Alkonost (w. Zak Stevens)
09. Timm’s Theme (Instrumental)
10. Youngblood (w. Jesse Damon/Paul Sabu)
11. Never enough (w. Steve Grimmett)
12. Till The End Of Time (Piano-Version)