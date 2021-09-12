HITTEN: a novembre uscirà ‘‘Triumph & Tragedy’’, ascolta ‘‘Ride Out the Storm’’

|
Gli spagnoli Hitten pubblicheranno il prossimo 26 novembre 2021 il loro nuovo album, Triumph & Tragedy, tramite l’etichetta High Roller Records.
La copertina del disco è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito:
1. Built to Rock
2. Eyes Never Lie
3. Meant to Be Mean
4. Hard Intentions (Secret Dancer)
5. Ride Out the Storm
6. Core of the Flame
7. Under Your Spell
8. Light Beyond the Darkness
9. Something to Hide
10. Triumph & Tragedy
Il primo singolo tratto dal seguito di Twist of Fate (2018), Ride Out the Storm, è ascoltabile in fondo alla pagina. La clip del brano è stata curata da Jose Meseguer di 2112 Producciones.
Ringraziamo l’utente Metal Shock (Shock) per la segnalazione nel forum.