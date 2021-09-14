      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L'artwork dell'album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/09/21
VEILBURNER
Lurkers in the Capsule of Skull

17/09/21
MONO
Pirgrimage of the Soul

17/09/21
KADABRA
Ultra

17/09/21
CARCASS
Torn Arteries

17/09/21
BILLY IDOL
The Roadside

17/09/21
A DYING PLANET
When the Skies are Grey

17/09/21
SATURNIAN MIST
Shamatanic

17/09/21
INTERCORE
Dreams for Sale

17/09/21
THE RAVEN AGE
Exile

17/09/21
INSOMNIUM
Argent Moon

CONCERTI

14/09/21
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
TEATRO CELEBRAZIONI - BOLOGNA

24/09/21
TRIBULATION + BØLZER + MOLASSESS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

25/09/21
METALITALIA.COM FESTIVAL
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

28/09/21
OPETH + THE VINTAGE CARAVAN
TEATRO DEGLI ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

29/09/21
EVANESCENCE + WITHIN TEMPTATION
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

29/09/21
OPETH + THE VINTAGE CARAVAN
TEATRO ROMANO DI OSTIA ANTICA - ROMA

29/09/21
AMENRA
LINK - BOLOGNA

02/10/21
ANCIENT + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

12/10/21
POWERWOLF
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

12/10/21
ABORTED + THE ACACIA STRAIN + BENIGHTED + FLEDDY MELCULY
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
MOLYBARON: il video di ''Amongst the Boys and the Dead Flowers'' da ''The Mutiny''
14/09/2021 - 13:50 (44 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
14/09/2021 - 13:50
MOLYBARON: il video di ''Amongst the Boys and the Dead Flowers'' da ''The Mutiny''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
14/09/2021 - 17:56
MONOLORD: arriva il nuovo album ''Your Time to Shine'', ascolta un brano
14/09/2021 - 17:51
UNLEASHED: diffusi i dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''No Sign of Life''
14/09/2021 - 17:46
RUSSIAN CIRCLES: al lavoro sul nuovo album
14/09/2021 - 17:39
NUMENOREAN: si sciolgono
14/09/2021 - 15:38
AEON: il video ufficiale di ''God ends Here'' dall'omonimo album
14/09/2021 - 15:35
SOILWORK: nel 2022 il nuovo album
14/09/2021 - 13:31
DJINN: a ottobre il terzo album ''Meandering Soul'', guarda la clip di ''Black Circus''
14/09/2021 - 13:27
ALICE COOPER: in Italia nel giugno 2022 con Michael Monroe
14/09/2021 - 12:47
IL ROVESCIO DELLA MEDAGLIA: i dettagli di ''La Bibbia - 50th Anniversary''
14/09/2021 - 12:38
TSUNAMI EDIZIONI: a ottobre ‘‘Rainbow in the Dark’’, l’autobiografia di Ronnie James Dio
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     