MOLYBARON: il video di ''Amongst the Boys and the Dead Flowers'' da ''The Mutiny''

|
l francesi Molybaron daranno alle stampe il prossimo 29 ottobre 2021 il loro nuovo album, The Mutiny, tramite l'etichetta Inside Out Music.
Il nuovo singolo selezionato dal disco a fini promozionali è Amongst the Boys and the Dead Flowers, il cui video - registrato in studio - è disponibile in fondo alla pagina.
Qui sotto ricordiamo la tracklist, mentre a lato potete osservare la copertina, dominata dai toni del rosso e del nero:
01. Animals (05:23)
02. Lucifer (03:23)
03. Amongst the Boys and the Dead Flowers (04:14)
04. Prosperity Gospel (04:15)
05. The Lighthouse (04:37)
06. Slave to the Algorithm (04:51)
07. Something for the Pain (04:09)
08. The Hand that Feeds You (04:10)
09. Twenty Four Hours (con Whitfield Crane) (04:54)
10. Ordinary Madness (04:44)