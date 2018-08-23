UNLEASHED: diffusi i dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''No Sign of Life''

|
A distanza di tre anni dal predecessore The Hunt for White Christ, i deathster Unleashed stanno per tornare sul mercato con il nuovo album No Sign of Life in arrivo il prossimo 12 novembre tramite la Napalm Records. A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. The King Lost His Crown
2. The Shepherd Has Left the Flock
3. Where Can You Flee?
4. You Are the Warrior!
5. No Sign of Life
6. The Highest Ideal
7. Midgard Warriors for Life
8. Did You Struggle with God?
9. Tyr Wields the Sword
10. It is Finished
11. Here at the End of the World
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare il primo estratto The King lost his Crown.