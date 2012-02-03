BONDED: presentano ''Into the Blackness of a Wartime Night'' dal nuovo album

|
I Bonded hanno annunciato per il 12 novembre la pubblicazione, attraverso i canali social della Century Media Records, del loro nuovo album Into the Blackness.
Come primo singolo promozionale è stato scelto il quasi omonimo brano Into the Blackness of a Wartime Night.
Tracklist:
01. The Arsonist
02. Watch (While The World Burns)
03. Lilith (Queen Of Blood)
04. The Holy Whore
05. Division Of The Damned
06. Into The Blackness Of A Wartime Night
07. Destroy The Things I Love
08. Final Stand
09. Ill-Minded Freak
10. Way Of The Knife
11. The Eyes Of Madness