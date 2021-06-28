KNIGHTS OF THE REALM: i dettagli del disco d'esordio omonimo, ascolta ''When Metal Meets the Beast''

I Knights of the Realm
pubblicheranno il proprio omonimo album di debutto il 12 novembre 2021 tramite Playground Music
.
In fondo alla pagina è possibile ascoltare il nuovo singolo estratto dal disco, When Metal Meets the Beast
.
La band ha reso nota la tracklist del disco, che viene riportata sotto:1. An August Play
2. Into the Void
3. Heavy Metal
4. Fields of Fire
5. Chains of Metal
6. Blood on Steel
7. When Metal Meets the Beast
8. Steel My Heart
9. Standing at the Gates of Hell
10. Metal Attack
La copertina è visibile a sinistra. A questo link
è possibile leggere la formazione della band.