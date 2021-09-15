TELLTALE: online la clip del nuovo singolo ‘‘Slowburn’’

|
I rocker di Richmond Telltale hanno pubblicato il loro nuovo singolo, Slowburn, attraverso l’etichetta Rude Records, con cui la band ha recentemente firmato.
Questo il commento del cantante John Carteret:
"I’m not claiming to be an expert on the climate crisis. The goal of a song like ‘Slowburn’ is to encourage people to ask questions. It doesn’t require an uncompromising shift to sustainable living, just an introspective look at ‘what can I do better?’. The biggest effort that young people can make right now is writing to their local politicians to oppose corporate CO2 emissions and learning through research. Staying informed on the effects of globalization, polarization of the media, and just generally informing your political stance can make all the difference.”
Qui sotto la clip del brano, diretta da Bradley Atom: