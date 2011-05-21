HAMMERFALL: in arrivo a novembre la riedizione di ''Renegade''

|
Gli Hammerfall hanno annunciato per il 12 novembre la pubblicazione, tramite Nuclear Blast Records, della riedizione remixata per il ventesimo anniversario del loro album Renegade.
Del disco, intitolato Renegade 2.0, è stato scelto di rendere disponibile il live video di Templars of Steel.
Di seguito potete vedere anche i formati disponibili in cui sarà possibile acquistare il disco.
. 2 CD + DVD – box incl. 60-page booklet
. Vinyl 3 LP box , marbeled in grey, white and black incl. 24-page booklet
. Vinyl 3 LP box in solid gold incl. 24-page booklet
. Vinyl 1 LP gatefold in transparent yellow
.Vinyl 1 LP gatefold in splatter red and yellow
. Vinyl 1 LP gatefold solid blue
. Vinyl 1 LP gatefold transparent clear
Tracklist:
Disc 1 (The 2020 Remix) - CD, Vinile, Digitale
01. Templars Of Steel
02. Keep The Flame Burning
03. Renegade
04. Living In Victory
05. Always Will Be
06. The Way Of The Warrior
07. Destined For Glory
08. The Champion
09. Raise The Hammer
10. A Legend Reborn
Disc 2 (The Original Album & Bonus Tracks) - Vinile Bonus esclusivo per il Boxset
01. Templars Of Steel
02. Keep The Flame Burning
03. Renegade
04. Living In Victory
05. Always Will Be
06. The Way Of The Warrior
07. Destined For Glory
08. The Champion
09. Raise The Hammer
10. A Legend Reborn
11. Run With The Devil [Bonus Track from Renegade Single]
12. Head Over Heels [Bonus Track from Renegade Single]
13. Templars Of Steel [Bonus Track from The Templar Renegade Crusades EP]
14. Let The Hammer Fall [Bonus Track from The Templar Renegade Crusades EP]
15. Renegade [Bonus Track from The Templar Renegade Crusades EP]
16. Hammerfall [Bonus Track from The Templar Renegade Crusades EP]
Disc 3 (The Templar Renegade Crusades DVD) - CD, DVD
01. I Want Out (Video Montage from Hansen Studios)
02. Unchained (Live in Switzerland)
03. Legacy of Kings (Live in U.S.A.)
04. Remember Yesterday (Live in Japan)
05. Warriors Of Faith (Live in Chile)
06. Let The Hammer Fall (Live in Sweden)
07. I Believe (Live in Sweden)
08. Breaking The Law (Video Montage)
09. WireWorld Studios (The Making of “Renegade”)
10. Renegade (Video Clip)
11. Always Will Be (Video Clip)
12. Raise The Hammer (Live in Switzerland)
13. Stronger Than All (Live in Chile)
14. Templars Of Steel (Live in Germany)
15. Let The Hammer Fall (Live in Germany)
16. Renegade (Live in Germany)
17. HammerFall (Live in Germany)
18. Heeding The Call (Live in Sweden, Acoustic Version)
19. Gold Album Party
20. A Legend Reborn (Video Montage)
21. Renegade (Live)
22. Slaktmora
23. Castle Garden
24. Bed-Lam
25. Making of “Renegade