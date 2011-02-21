BEHEMOTH: a dicembre il live album ''In Absentia Dei''

|
I polacchi Behemoth daranno alle stampe In Absentia Dei, il loro nuovo live album, in data 17 dicembre 2021 tramite Metal Blade Records.
Il disco, che verrà pubblicato in formato triplo LP, doppio CD+Blu-ray e digitale, immortala il concerto che lo storico gruppo black metal ha tenuto lo scorso settembre 2020 in una chiesa abbandonata tra le campagne polacche.
Di seguito la tracklist, presa dalla versione doppio CD+Blu-ray:
CD1
01. Evoe
02. Wolves ov Siberia
03. Prometherion
04. From the Pagan Vastlands
05. Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel
06. Antichristian Phenomenon
07. Conquer All
08. Lucifer
CD2
01. Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer
02. Satan's Sword (I Have Become)
03. Ov Fire and the Void
04. Chwala Mordercom Wojciecha
05. As Above So Below
06. Slaves Shall Serve
07. Chant for Ezkaton 2000 e.v.
08. Sculpting the Throne ov Seth
09. Bartzabel
10. Decade ov Therion
11. O Father O Satan O Sun!
Blu-ray
01. Evoe
02. Wolves ov Siberia
03. Prometherion
04. From the Pagan Vastlands
05. Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel
06. Antichristian Phenomenon
07. Conquer All
08. Lucifer
09. Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer
10. Satan's Sword (I Have Become)
11. Ov Fire and the Void
12. Chwala Mordercom Wojciecha
13. As Above So Below
14. Slaves Shall Serve
15. Chant for Ezkaton 2000 e.v.
16. Sculpting the Throne ov Seth
17. Bartzabel
18. Decade ov Therion
19. O Father O Satan O Sun!
La traccia d'apertura del live album, Evoe, è ascoltabile qui sotto: