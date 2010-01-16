APOSTLE OF SOLITUDE: a novembre il quinto album ‘‘Until the Darkness Goes’’, i dettagli

|
I doomster Apostle of Solitude pubblicheranno nel novembre 2021 il loro quinto album Until the Darkness Goes tramite l’etichetta Cruz del Sur Music.
Il disco è stato prodotto da Mike Bridavsky presso i Russian Recording di Bloomington, in Indiana.
La copertina del disco è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito:
01. When the Darkness Comes
02. The Union
03. Apathy in Isolation
04. Deeper than the Oceans
05. Beautifully Dark
06. Relive the Day
Rimaniamo in attesa del primo singolo e della data d’uscita dell’album.