DAVID REECE: online il singolo ‘‘I Can’t Breathe’’ dal nuovo album ‘‘Blacklist Utopia’’

David Reece, ex-frontman degli Accept, darà alle stampe il prossimo 29 ottobre 2021 il suo nuovo album solista, Blacklist Utopia, tramite l’etichetta El Puerto Records.
In fondo alla pagina è riportato il player attraverso cui ascoltare il nuovo singolo estratto dal disco, I Can’t Breathe, mentre qui sotto è riportata la tracklist:
01 Utopia
02 Red Blooded Hell Raiser
03 Down to the Core
04 Civil War
05 I Can’t Breathe
06 Most of the Time
07 American Dream
08 Before We Fade Away
09 Hindsight is 2020
10 Devil at My Doorstep
11 Save me
12 Highway Child
13 Book of Lies