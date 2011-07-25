BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE: il nuovo, omonimo, album è stato posticipato a novembre

I Bullet For My Valentine
avevano annunciato per il 22 ottobre 2021 l’uscita del loro settimo album in studio.
Il disco, che si intitolerà proprio Bullet For My Valentine
, uscirà tramite Spinefarm Records/Search & Destroy
in data 5 novembre 2021 a causa di ritardi – dovuti all’emergenza sanitaria attualmente in corso - nella produzione delle copie fisiche dell’album.
Questo il commento della band gallese sui propri profili social:"It's important for us that you all be given the opportunity to experience this album at the same time, so as disappointing as it is to have to wait a little longer, we promise you it will be worth it. We want to thank you all for showing your support for this record so far!
Stay tuned for more exciting news coming this week. BFMV x."
