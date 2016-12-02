HORISONT: annunciano lo scioglimento

|
Gli Horisont hanno annunciato il proprio scioglimento.
Nati a Göteborg nel 2006, i cinque esordiscono nel 2009 con Två sidor av horisonten, pubblicato per la Crusher Records. Dopo quindici anni di carriera, due EP e sei dischi in studio pubblicati, gli svedesi mettono la parola fine alla loro esperienza come gruppo con questo comunicato:
"All good things must come to an end...
Fifteen years, two EPs, six LPs, countless shows and hours on the road all over the world.
Life changes and priorities shift.
The decision to place Horisont in the rear view mirror has not been an easy one - but it does none the less feel, for all of us, like the right thing to do.
There are no bad or bitter feelings between us, we are all just ready for something new, something else.
Love from Horisont”
La band suonerà al Pustervik di Göteborg il 30 ottobre 2021 con gli Hot Breath, mentre nel 2022 terrà il suo ultimo show durante il Muskelrock Festival di Tyrolen, sempre in Svezia.