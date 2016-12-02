      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La band
Clicca per ingrandire
La data di Goteborg
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

24/09/21
TREMONTI
Marching in Time

24/09/21
WALDGEFLUSTER
Dahoam

24/09/21
JOHN DALLAS
Love & Glory

24/09/21
SECOND REIGN
Gravity

24/09/21
LLNN
Unmarker

24/09/21
UNTO OTHERS
Strength

24/09/21
ISKANDR
Vergezicht

24/09/21
SPIRIT BOMB
Tight

24/09/21
SECOND REIGN
Gravity

24/09/21
WE BUTTER THE BREAD WITH BUTTER
Das Album

CONCERTI

24/09/21
TRIBULATION + BØLZER + MOLASSESS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

24/09/21
LA MORTE VIENE DALLO SPAZIO
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO

25/09/21
METALITALIA.COM FESTIVAL
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

25/09/21
SAN LEO
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO

28/09/21
OPETH + THE VINTAGE CARAVAN
TEATRO DEGLI ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

29/09/21
EVANESCENCE + WITHIN TEMPTATION
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

29/09/21
OPETH + THE VINTAGE CARAVAN
TEATRO ROMANO DI OSTIA ANTICA - ROMA

29/09/21
AMENRA
LINK - BOLOGNA

02/10/21
ANCIENT + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

12/10/21
POWERWOLF
ALCATRAZ - MILANO
HORISONT: annunciano lo scioglimento
21/09/2021 - 00:24 (37 letture)

RECENSIONI
90
ALTRE NOTIZIE
21/09/2021 - 00:24
HORISONT: annunciano lo scioglimento
16/05/2020 - 11:18
HORISONT: diffuso il video di ''Revolution''
25/04/2020 - 11:41
HORISONT: svelato il singolo ''Runaway''
03/04/2020 - 11:24
HORISONT: ascolta la nuova ''Free Riding''
17/03/2020 - 12:17
HORISONT: presentato il nuovo singolo da ''Sudden Death''
18/02/2020 - 20:01
HORISONT: tornano a maggio con ''Sudden Death''
20/01/2017 - 16:55
HORISONT: online il nuovo video
10/12/2016 - 11:45
HORISONT: ascolta il nuovo singolo
02/12/2016 - 10:44
HORISONT: a febbraio il nuovo disco
ULTIME NOTIZIE
21/09/2021 - 00:23
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE: il nuovo, omonimo, album è stato posticipato a novembre
21/09/2021 - 00:22
DRACONICON: ‘‘Monsters' Breakaway’’ è il nuovo singolo da ‘‘Dark Side of Magic’’
21/09/2021 - 00:21
ALL THAT REMAINS: si separano dal bassista Aaron Patrick
21/09/2021 - 00:20
NIGHT RANGER: ‘‘Somewhere in California’’ per la prima volta in vinile a novembre
20/09/2021 - 21:09
FERAL SEASON: online il singolo ''Seized In Emerald Grief''
20/09/2021 - 21:02
DREAM UNENDING: ascolta un brano dal disco di debutto ''Tide Turns Eternal''
20/09/2021 - 20:56
SCARECROW: disponibile l'EP di debutto ''Raise the Death's Head''
20/09/2021 - 20:50
BURIAL: i dettagli di ''Inner Gateways To The Slumbering Equilibrium At The Center Of Cosmos''
20/09/2021 - 17:45
TERAMAZE: ascolta la titletrack di ‘‘And the Beauty They Perceive’’
20/09/2021 - 17:38
TALES AND LEGENDS: il nuovo singolo dal disco d'esordio è ''Land of Thunder''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     