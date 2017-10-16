AEPHANEMER: in arrivo a novembre ''A Dream of Wilderness'', ecco il singolo ''Panta Rhei''

|
I symphonyc-melodic-death metaller Aephanemer hanno annunciato per il 19 novembre la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro nuovo album A Dream of Wilderness.
Di seguito potete vedere il video del singolo Panta Rhei.
Tracklist:
01. Land of Hope
02. Antigone
03. Of Volition
04. Le Radeau de La Méduse
05. Roots and Leaves
06. Vague à l'âme
07. Strider
08. Panta Rhei
09. A Dream of Wilderness
10. Antigone (Instrumental)
11. Of Volition (Instrumental)
12. Le Radeau de La Méduse (Instrumental)
13. Roots and Leaves (Instrumental)
14. Strider (Instrumental)
15. Panta Rhei (Instrumental)
16. A Dream of Wilderness (Instrumental)