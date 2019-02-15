JIM PETERIK & WORLD STAGE: presentano il primo singolo dal nuovo album

|
Il musicista americano Jim Peterik ha rivelato i dettagli del prossimo disco del suo progetto Jim Peterik & World Stage.
L'album, che si intitolerà Tigress: Women Who Rock The World, uscirà il 5 novembre per l'etichetta italiana Frontiers Music srl e si comporrà di 16 tracce.
Di seguito potete vedere la clip del primo singolo, Prom Night In Pontiac, che vede la collaborazione di Chloe Lowery, Anika Nilles e Ashley Reeve.
Tracklist:
01. Tigress [w. Kate French, Jennifer Batten, Abigail Stahlschmidt (Violin)]
02. Prom Night In Pontiac [w. Chloe Lowery, Anika Nilles (Drums), Ashley Reeve (Bass)]
03. A Cappella [w. Chez Kane]
04. Living For The Moment [w. Cathy Richardson, Jennifer Batten, Linda Mcdonald (Drums)]
05. Against The Grain [w. Rosa Laricchiuta]
06. Strong Against The Wind [w. Kate French]
07. Full Moon Crazy [w. Cathy Richardson, Jennifer Batten]
08. Lazarus Heart [w. Janet Gardner]
09. Taller [w. Leslie Hunt]
10. The Best In Us [w. Cathy Richardson, Kimi Hayes]
11. Dear Life [w. Lindsay Kent, Sina (Drums)]
12. Walk Like Royalty [w. Kimi Hayes, Nile Brosh (Guitar)]
13. Music In The Air [w. Chloe Lowery]
14. Sin To Believe A Lie [w. Cathy Richardson, Madden Klas (Drums)]
15. Stronger At The Broken Places [w. Marine Lacoste, Jennifer Batten, Linda Mcdonald (Drums)]
16. Brave Is Beautiful [w. Leslie Hunt, Mindi Abair(Sax And Harmony Vocal)]