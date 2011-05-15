OMNIUM GATHERUM: il video di ‘‘Reckoning’’ dal nuovo disco

I finlandesi Omnium Gatherum
pubblicheranno il 5 novembre 2021 il loro prossimo album, Origin
, tramite l’etichetta Century Media Records
.
Mentre qui
potete consultare i dettagli dell’uscita, in basso trovate il video che Owe Lingwall
ha realizzato per il secondo singolo estratto dal disco, Reckoning
.
Questo il commento di Markus Vanhala
, chitarrista e leader del gruppo death metal:"‘Reckoning’ is a certain powersong or an uplifting song which we needed to rise from the depths of a past year, and it was the last song we wrote for the new album. Adult oriented death metal at its finest glory, that dark and shiny place where Def Leppard and death metal meets. Death Leppard, maybe? The music video saved a warm memory from a very hot summer day in my hometown of Kotka, where we played at the rocks of the beautiful island of Rankki. Lying on the rocks zipping cold beer and driving with the boats at the sea. Kotka isn’t that far from Miami, except geographically, haha.”