NILE: entrano nel roster di Napalm Records

Gli statunitensi Nile, al lavoro sul loro decimo album in studio, hanno firmato un contratto con Napalm Records.
Il batterista George Kollias ha commentato così l’accordo raggiunto con la casa discografica:
"Absolutely thrilled that we are a part of Napalm Records and super excited for the new album that's coming soon, first one with our new label! I feel this is a very crucial moment in our career and I would like to thank Napalm Records for their trust in us — I know we will do some incredible music together! Nile has always kept raising the bar without compromising a single thing and this is what we will do for the next album too. Working on our new album as we speak, and we are hungry as hell to deliver our very best yet!”
Rimaniamo in attesa dei primi dettagli sul nuovo disco della storica formazione death metal.