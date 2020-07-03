TONY MITCHELL: rivelati i dettagli del suo prossimo disco ed il brano ''Blame it on the Rock N Roll'

|
Tramite il player posto in fondo alla notizia è possibile vedere il video di Blame It on the Rock N Roll, brano del cantautore Tony Mitchell tratto dal suo prossimo disco, Hot Endless Summer Nights, la cui uscita è prevista per il 26 novembre per la AOR Heaven.
Tracklist:
01. Hot Endless Summer Nights
02. Can’t Fight It
03. Blame It On The Rock’n’Roll
04. Strong Enough
05. Drowning In A Sea Of Paradise
06. Caught In The Headlights
07. Neon Sky
08. Leave The World Behind
09. Turn Back Time
10. With You In A Heartbeat
11. Faithless
12. Calling Mother Nature