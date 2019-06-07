NORTHTALE: a novembre il nuovo album ''Eternal Flame''

|
I power metaller Northtale hanno annunciato per il 12 novembre la pubblicazione, tramite Nuclear Blast Records, del loro nuovo album Eternal Flame.
Come singolo promozionale è stato scelto il brano Only Human, di cui potete vedere il lyric video.
Tracklist:
01. Only Human
02. Wings of Salvation
03. Future Calls (w. Tim & Kai Hansen)
04. The Land of Mystic Rites
05. Midnight Bells
06. Eternal Flame
07. In The Name of God
08. Ride The Storm
09. King of Your Illusion
10. Judas Be My Guide (Iron Maiden Cover w. Jonas Heidgert)
11. Nature's Revenge
12. Ivy (Outro)