La copertina dell'album di cover
25/09/21
NORSE
Ascetic

30/09/21
FEANOR
Boundless I Am Free

01/10/21
RONNIE ATKINS
4 More Shots (The Acoustics)

01/10/21
KATATONIA
Mnemosynean

01/10/21
LIGHT OF THE MORNING STAR
Charnel Noir

01/10/21
FULL OF HELL
Garden of Burning Apparitions

01/10/21
ENSLAVED
Caravans to the Outer Worlds (EP)

01/10/21
KK`S PRIEST
Sermons of the Sinner

01/10/21
ROTH
Nachtgebete

01/10/21
KRYPTOS
Force of Danger

25/09/21
METALITALIA.COM FESTIVAL
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

25/09/21
SAN LEO
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO

28/09/21
OPETH + THE VINTAGE CARAVAN
TEATRO DEGLI ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

29/09/21
EVANESCENCE + WITHIN TEMPTATION
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

29/09/21
OPETH + THE VINTAGE CARAVAN
TEATRO ROMANO DI OSTIA ANTICA - ROMA

29/09/21
AMENRA
LINK - BOLOGNA

02/10/21
ANCIENT + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

12/10/21
POWERWOLF
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

12/10/21
ABORTED + THE ACACIA STRAIN + BENIGHTED + FLEDDY MELCULY
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

12/10/21
KORPIKLAANI + EQUILIBRIUM + NYTT LAND + JONNE (CANCELLATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)
DEEP PURPLE: a novembre il disco di cover ‘‘Turning to Crime’’
25/09/2021 - 00:07 (50 letture)

16/07/2018
Live Report
DEEP PURPLE
Arena di Verona, Verona, 09/07/2018
03/07/2017
Live Report
DEEP PURPLE + TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN
Mediolanum Forum, Assago (MI), 27/06/2017
10/03/07
Live Report
DEEP PURPLE
Lo show di Acireale
 
25/09/2021 - 00:07
DEEP PURPLE: a novembre il disco di cover ‘‘Turning to Crime’’
23/05/2021 - 00:16
DEEP PURPLE: annunciata la ristampa di ''Live at Montreux 2011''
05/12/2020 - 17:34
DEEP PURPLE: torneranno in studio nel 2021
05/10/2020 - 19:13
METAL FOR KIDS UNITED: il tributo a ''Burn'' dei Deep Purple con scopo benefico
04/09/2020 - 17:23
DEEP PURPLE: online il video ufficiale di ‘‘Nothing at All’’
10/08/2020 - 12:21
MARTIN BIRCH: deceduto lo storico produttore di Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath e Deep Purple
04/08/2020 - 00:50
DEEP PURPLE: pubblicato un trailer di ‘‘Whoosh!’’ con estratti di tutte le canzoni
10/07/2020 - 19:41
DEEP PURPLE: ascolta il singolo ''Nothing at All''
12/06/2020 - 21:30
DEEP PURPLE: l'evento di Milano slitta a ottobre 2021
20/05/2020 - 15:05
DEEP PURPLE: annunciata la nuova data in Italia al Bologna Sonic Park nel 2021
25/09/2021 - 00:08
DEMON HUNTER: online il live video di ‘‘I Will Fail You’’ dall’ultimo album acustico
25/09/2021 - 00:06
GUNS N` ROSES: ascolta l’inedita ‘‘Hard Skool’’
25/09/2021 - 00:05
KINGS AND LIAR: firmano con Salt of the Earth Records
25/09/2021 - 00:03
VAREGO: guarda il video di ‘‘Raptus (Un passo e muori)’’ dall’ultimo disco
24/09/2021 - 19:49
EDGE OF THE BLADE: ''It's the Love'' è il primo singolo dal nuovo album
24/09/2021 - 19:44
NORTHTALE: a novembre il nuovo album ''Eternal Flame''
24/09/2021 - 18:09
RUNNING WILD: diffuso il lyric video del singolo ''The Shellback'' dal nuovo album
24/09/2021 - 18:06
LLNN: tutto il nuovo album ''Unmarker'' in streaming
24/09/2021 - 18:03
SWALLOW THE SUN: online il video ufficiale di ''Woven Into Sorrow'' dal nuovo album
24/09/2021 - 17:57
LORDI: i dettagli dei sette nuovi album ''Lordiversity'' e il video di ''Abracadaver''
 
