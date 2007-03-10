DEEP PURPLE: a novembre il disco di cover ‘‘Turning to Crime’’

I Deep Purple
, che hanno pubblicato lo scorso 7 agosto 2020 il loro ultimo album Whoosh!
(qui
la nostra recensione), torneranno già nel novembre di quest’anno con un album di cover.Turning to Crime
uscirà tramite earMUSIC
in data 26 novembre 2021.
Secondo un annuncio pubblicato sul sito della catena di negozi francese FNAC, poi rimosso, questa dovrebbe essere la tracklist:01. Volume 1
02. 7 and 7 Is (Love)
03. Rockin' Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu (Huey "Piano" Smith)
04. Oh Well (Fleetwood Mac)
05. Jenny Take a Ride! (Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels)
06. Watching the River Flow (Bob Dylan)
07. Let the Good Times Roll (Ray Charles & Quincy Jones)
08. Dixie Chicken (Little Feat)
09. Shapes of Things (The Yardbirds)
10. The Battle of New Orleans (Lonnie Donegan/Johnny Horton)
11. Lucifer (Bob Seger System)
12. White Room (Cream)
13. Caught in the Act (Medley)
A lato è visibile la copertina del disco.
L’annuncio ufficiale della band è atteso in data 6 ottobre 2021.