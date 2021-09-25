FIREWOLFE: in arrivo un nuovo disco, ascolta un breve trailer

|
I power metaller americani Firewolfe hanno annunciato per il 19 novembre la pubblicazione, tramite Limb Music, del loro nuovo album Conquer All Fear.
Di seguito potete ascoltare un breve trailer del disco.
Tracklist:
01. Vicious as the Viper
02. Pedal to Metal
03. Conquer All Fear
04. Swallow My Pride
05. Candle in the Dark
06. Wages of Sin (The Evil Eye Trilogy, Pt. 1)
07. Black and Gold (The Evil Eye Trilogy, Pt. 2)
08. Keep the Hounds at Bay (The Evil Eye Trilogy, Pt. 3)
09. Magic (In Your Mind)
10. Method to the Madness