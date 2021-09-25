      Privacy Policy
 
30/09/21
FEANOR
Boundless I Am Free

01/10/21
KRYPTOS
Force of Danger

01/10/21
KK`S PRIEST
Sermons of the Sinner

01/10/21
KATATONIA
Mnemosynean

01/10/21
ROTH
Nachtgebete

01/10/21
RONNIE ATKINS
4 More Shots (The Acoustics)

01/10/21
FULL OF HELL
Garden of Burning Apparitions

01/10/21
GRAB
Zeitlang

01/10/21
ENSLAVED
Caravans to the Outer Worlds (EP)

01/10/21
LIGHT OF THE MORNING STAR
Charnel Noir

28/09/21
OPETH + THE VINTAGE CARAVAN
TEATRO DEGLI ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

29/09/21
EVANESCENCE + WITHIN TEMPTATION
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

29/09/21
OPETH + THE VINTAGE CARAVAN
TEATRO ROMANO DI OSTIA ANTICA - ROMA

29/09/21
AMENRA
LINK - BOLOGNA

02/10/21
ANCIENT + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

12/10/21
POWERWOLF
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

12/10/21
ABORTED + THE ACACIA STRAIN + BENIGHTED + FLEDDY MELCULY
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

12/10/21
KORPIKLAANI + EQUILIBRIUM + NYTT LAND + JONNE (CANCELLATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

15/10/21
TWILIGHT FORCE + CYHRA + SILVER BULLET
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

19/10/21
DEEP PURPLE
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)
FIREWOLFE: in arrivo un nuovo disco, ascolta un breve trailer
26/09/2021 - 17:11 (43 letture)

26/09/2021 - 17:11
FIREWOLFE: in arrivo un nuovo disco, ascolta un breve trailer
26/09/2021 - 18:37
PROSCRIPTOR MCGOVERN`S APSU: previsto per novembre il disco di esordio, ecco il primo singolo
26/09/2021 - 18:23
STATUS QUO: deceduto il fondatore Alan Lancaster
26/09/2021 - 18:18
THE DARKNESS: ecco la clip di ''Jussy's Girl''
25/09/2021 - 18:03
RED TO GREY: previsto per fine ottobre il nuovo album ''Balance of Power''
25/09/2021 - 17:46
ME AND THAT MAN: presentato il nuovo singolo
25/09/2021 - 00:08
DEMON HUNTER: online il live video di ‘‘I Will Fail You’’ dall’ultimo album acustico
25/09/2021 - 00:07
DEEP PURPLE: a novembre il disco di cover ‘‘Turning to Crime’’
25/09/2021 - 00:06
GUNS N` ROSES: ascolta l’inedita ‘‘Hard Skool’’
25/09/2021 - 00:05
KINGS AND LIAR: firmano con Salt of the Earth Records
25/09/2021 - 00:03
VAREGO: guarda il video di ‘‘Raptus (Un passo e muori)’’ dall’ultimo disco
 
