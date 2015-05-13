RUSSKAJA: ''Russki Style'' è il nuovo singolo della band viennese

|
I Russkaja hanno pubblicato tramite Napalm Records il nuovo singolo Russki Style, che è stato commentato così dal chitarrista e produttore Engel Mayr:
"I can't wait for our fans to enjoy 'Russki Style' as the first single of our upcoming album! To me it's the pure Russkaja Energia combining fat riffs and Russian ska with balkan brass and violin thunder, topped by some lovely vocal hooklines. Check out the video for maximum party feeling. This one will kick your ass!.”
Segeundo il consiglio di Mayr, vi lasciamo al video del brano: