      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del singolo
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

30/09/21
FEANOR
Boundless I Am Free

01/10/21
RONNIE ATKINS
4 More Shots (The Acoustics)

01/10/21
FULL OF HELL
Garden of Burning Apparitions

01/10/21
KRYPTOS
Force of Danger

01/10/21
ROTH
Nachtgebete

01/10/21
ENSLAVED
Caravans to the Outer Worlds (EP)

01/10/21
RUUMISTO
Nälkäjärvi

01/10/21
KK`S PRIEST
Sermons of the Sinner

01/10/21
LIGHT OF THE MORNING STAR
Charnel Noir

01/10/21
KATATONIA
Mnemosynean

CONCERTI

29/09/21
EVANESCENCE + WITHIN TEMPTATION
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

29/09/21
OPETH + THE VINTAGE CARAVAN
TEATRO ROMANO DI OSTIA ANTICA - ROMA

29/09/21
AMENRA
LINK - BOLOGNA

02/10/21
ANCIENT + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

12/10/21
POWERWOLF
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

12/10/21
ABORTED + THE ACACIA STRAIN + BENIGHTED + FLEDDY MELCULY
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

12/10/21
KORPIKLAANI + EQUILIBRIUM + NYTT LAND + JONNE (CANCELLATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

15/10/21
TWILIGHT FORCE + CYHRA + SILVER BULLET
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

19/10/21
DEEP PURPLE
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

21/10/21
H.E.A.T
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
RUSSKAJA: ''Russki Style'' è il nuovo singolo della band viennese
29/09/2021 - 00:57 (34 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
29/09/2021 - 00:57
RUSSKAJA: ''Russki Style'' è il nuovo singolo della band viennese
19/10/2020 - 20:08
RUSSKAJA: tornano nel roster di Napalm Records, al lavoro su un nuovo disco
10/08/2017 - 11:58
RUSSKAJA: online il video di ''Alive''
11/07/2017 - 16:11
RUSSKAJA: ascolta un nuovo brano
23/06/2017 - 17:52
RUSSKAJA: online il lyric video di ''Hey road''
19/05/2017 - 23:17
RUSSKAJA: ad agosto il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli
15/12/2016 - 11:21
WACKEN OPEN AIR: aggiunti Architects, Russkaja e J.B.O.
12/02/2016 - 11:52
RUSSKAJA: tornano in Italia a luglio
10/06/2015 - 21:13
RUSSKAJA: ecco il video di 'Rock'n'Roll Today'
13/05/2015 - 19:49
RUSSKAJA: a luglio il nuovo disco, ecco l'artwork
ULTIME NOTIZIE
29/09/2021 - 01:03
ALTER BRIDGE: aggiornamenti sul nuovo album in arrivo nel 2022
29/09/2021 - 00:46
MEMORIA AVENUE: online la clip di ''Stranded'' dal disco d'esordio
29/09/2021 - 00:30
ALIGN THE TIDE: guarda il video dell'inedita ''Judgement''
29/09/2021 - 00:04
ALOS: in concerto a Torino il 7 ottobre
28/09/2021 - 18:20
FALLUJAH: in studio per il nuovo album
28/09/2021 - 18:12
DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT: guarda il live video di ''Monument'' dal nuovo album ''Noktvrn''
28/09/2021 - 18:05
ABYSMAL GRIEF: dettagli e brano del nuovo album ''Funeral Cult Of Personality
28/09/2021 - 17:44
CONVERGE: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Bloodmoon - I'' con Chelsea Wolfe, ascolta un brano
28/09/2021 - 17:46
ARRAYAN PATH: disponibile il video di ''Metamorphosis'' dall'ultimo disco
28/09/2021 - 17:35
DARTAGNAN: il live video della cover di ''Heroes''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     