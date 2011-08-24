LOCK UP: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''The Dregs of Hades''

|
La formazione grindcore Lock Up si appresta a tornare sul mercato con il nuovo album The Dregs of Hades in arrivo il prossimo 26 novembre tramite la Listenable Records. SI tratta del primo disco con il ritorno di Tomas Lindberg (At the Gates) e il nuovo batterista Adam Jarvis (Misery Index).
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1 Death Itself, Brother Of Sleep (Intro) 01:43
2 Hell Will Plague The Ruins 02:24
3 The Dregs Of Hades 02:01
4 Black Illumination 03:56
5 Dark Force Of Conviction 02:17
6 Misdirection Thief 02:11
7 Dead Legions 02:21
8 Triumph Of The Grotesque 02:54
9 Nameless Death 02:10
10 A Sinful Life Of Power 03:12
11 Ashes 02:39
12 The Blind Beast 02:16
13 Reign On In Hell 02:37
14 Crucifixion Of Distorted Existence 06:08
Inoltre è online il video di Dark Force of Conviction.