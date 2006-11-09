MASTODON: ascolta ''Teardrinker'', il secondo singolo da ''Hushed and Grim''

I Mastodon
daranno alle stampe, in data 29 ottobre 2021, il loro nuovo album, Hushed and Grim
, tramite Reprise Records
.
Dal disco è stato estratto il brano Teardrinker
, che potete ascoltare in basso.Brann Dailor
ha poi spiegato che l'artwork di copertina del disco (disponibile a sinistra), realizzato da Paul Romano
, sia stato in parte ispirato dal compianto manager della band, Nick John
, il quale è rappresentato dall'uomo visibile al centro del tronco dell'albero:"Essentially, to be brief, [the tree] is an afterlife mythology that when you pass away, your spirit goes into the heart of a tree and then experiences all the pillars of your in successions of the seasons that the tree experiences. That is the way you're able to say goodbye to the natural world and move on to the next dimension. You can see a green man in the center of the tree — the heart of the tree — and that is our good friend and manager Nick John, who passed away, unfortunately, a couple of years ago. [Nick] has a lot to do with the inspiration of the album, 'Hushed And Grim'."
A questo link
sono reperibili i dettagli dell'album.