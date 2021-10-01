TRISTAN HARDERS` TWILIGHT THEATRE: rivelati i dettagli del nuovo disco

|
L'etichetta Pride & Joy Music ha rivelato di aver messo sotto contratto la formazione tedesca Tristan Harders‘ Twilight Theatre.
Il progetto del chitarrista/cantante dei Terra Atlantica Tristan Harders pubblicherà il proprio esordio discografico, Drifting into Insanity, il prossimo 14 gennaio 2022.
In attesa del primo singolo è possibile leggere la tracklist e vedere la copertina del disco.
Tracklist:
01. Entrance
02. The End
03. Open The Gates
04. Rise Against The Tyranny
05. Halls Of Glory
06. Interlude In G# Minor
07. Quest Into The Mountains Of Steel
08. When Fairytales Are Gone
09. In The Realms Of Memories
10. Back To Avalon
11. Save Me From Insanity
12. Between The Battles