DISCHI IN USCITA

01/10/21
KATATONIA
Mnemosynean

01/10/21
LIGHT OF THE MORNING STAR
Charnel Noir

01/10/21
ROTH
Nachtgebete

01/10/21
FULL OF HELL
Garden of Burning Apparitions

01/10/21
RUUMISTO
Nälkäjärvi

01/10/21
ENSLAVED
Caravans to the Outer Worlds (EP)

01/10/21
KRYPTOS
Force of Danger

01/10/21
GRAB
Zeitlang

01/10/21
RONNIE ATKINS
4 More Shots (The Acoustics)

01/10/21
KK`S PRIEST
Sermons of the Sinner

CONCERTI

02/10/21
ANCIENT + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

12/10/21
POWERWOLF
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

12/10/21
ABORTED + THE ACACIA STRAIN + BENIGHTED + FLEDDY MELCULY
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

12/10/21
KORPIKLAANI + EQUILIBRIUM + NYTT LAND + JONNE (CANCELLATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

15/10/21
TWILIGHT FORCE + CYHRA + SILVER BULLET
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

19/10/21
DEEP PURPLE
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

21/10/21
H.E.A.T
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

04/11/21
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP
AUDIODROME LIVE CLUB - MONCALIERI (TO)

06/11/21
SKANNERS + ARTHEMIS + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

06/11/21
THE BLACK CROWES
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)
TRISTAN HARDERS` TWILIGHT THEATRE: rivelati i dettagli del nuovo disco
01/10/2021 - 09:36 (30 letture)

01/10/2021 - 09:36
01/10/2021 - 10:11
THE STRANGER: il live video di ''Jungles'' dal secondo disco
01/10/2021 - 10:14
HYPOCRISY: il video del nuovo singolo “Dead World”
01/10/2021 - 09:54
SELVANS: ecco il secondo trailer dal nuovo EP ''Dark Italian Art''
01/10/2021 - 09:37
VAMPIRES EVERYWHERE!: pubblicano il video di ''The Hills'' dal nuovo EP ''The Awakening''
01/10/2021 - 09:43
MOONSORROW: interrompono tutte le attività fino alla prossima estate
01/10/2021 - 09:27
FEUERSCHWANZ: a disposizione un nuovo singolo dal prossimo disco
01/10/2021 - 09:27
KK`S PRIEST: esce oggi il disco d'esordio, ascolta ‘‘Return of the Sentinel’’
01/10/2021 - 09:26
ARCHSPIRE: il video di ''Drone Corpse Aviator''
01/10/2021 - 09:19
BEAST IN BLACK: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''One Night in Tokio''
01/10/2021 - 00:07
MASTODON: ascolta ''Teardrinker'', il secondo singolo da ''Hushed and Grim''
 
