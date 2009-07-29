      Privacy Policy
 
UNANIMATED: tornano con il nuovo album ''Victory in Blood'', ascolta la titletrack
01/10/2021 - 15:48 (89 letture)

lisablack
Venerdì 1 Ottobre 2021, 19.35.06
2
Condivido... Grandiosa notizia
Luca
Venerdì 1 Ottobre 2021, 17.29.15
1
Copertina splendida e pezzo che spacca!
ARTICOLI
29/07/2009
Intervista
UNANIMATED
Un'animata discussione
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
01/10/2021 - 15:48
UNANIMATED: tornano con il nuovo album ''Victory in Blood'', ascolta la titletrack
21/03/2020 - 10:46
UNANIMATED: in arrivo le ristampe di tre album
14/02/2019 - 11:08
UNANIMATED: prevista la ristampa dei primi tre album
04/06/2018 - 16:30
UNANIMATED: ad agosto un nuovo EP
15/02/2018 - 12:33
UNANIMATED: firmano per la Century Media Records
14/01/2011 - 08:06
UNANIMATED: al lavoro sul nuovo disco
