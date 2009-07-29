UNANIMATED: tornano con il nuovo album ''Victory in Blood'', ascolta la titletrack

|
La storica formazione death metal Unanimated ha annunciato il ritorno sul mercato con il nuovo album Victory in Blood, la cui pubblicazione è prevista per il 3 dicembre via Century Media Records. L'ultimo album della band è stato In the Light of Darkness del 2009.
Il disco sarà disponibile nei formati CD, LP, 2LP (il lato d avrà un'incisione), digitale e streaming.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
Victory in Blood 03:56
Seven Mouths of Madness 03:30
As the Night Takes us 04:14
The Devil Rides Out 03:13
With a Cold Embrace 01:08
Demon Pact (Mysterium Tremendum) 05:29
XIII 06:12
Scepter of Vengeance 03:58
Chaos Ascends 02:00
The Golden Dawn of Murder 04:20
Divine Hunger 02:05
The Poetry of the Scared Earth 06:58
Satanic Lust (Cover) (only on Vinyl) 03:16
Etching
Inoltre è online la titletrack del disco.